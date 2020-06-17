William R. Gulyban, 87, passed on June 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Gulyban. Cherished father to William Jr. (Anita), Patricia and Pamela Gulyban-Palacios (Victor). Adoring grandfather to April (Tom) Scholz, Amy Gulyban, Rachel and Arturo (Maria) Munoz. Caring great-grandfather of Jordan, Kayleann, Zander, Graci, Kane and Dawson, Vincent, Matilda, Antonio, Santana, Carmelo, Josiah, Sofia and Selena. He was a US Army veteran and a lifelong member of Sheet Metal Workers' Local 73. Private services to be held at Drake and Son Funeral Home. For more information, please contact 773-561-6874.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.