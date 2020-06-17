William R. Gulyban
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. Gulyban, 87, passed on June 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Gulyban. Cherished father to William Jr. (Anita), Patricia and Pamela Gulyban-Palacios (Victor). Adoring grandfather to April (Tom) Scholz, Amy Gulyban, Rachel and Arturo (Maria) Munoz. Caring great-grandfather of Jordan, Kayleann, Zander, Graci, Kane and Dawson, Vincent, Matilda, Antonio, Santana, Carmelo, Josiah, Sofia and Selena. He was a US Army veteran and a lifelong member of Sheet Metal Workers' Local 73. Private services to be held at Drake and Son Funeral Home. For more information, please contact 773-561-6874.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
7735616874
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved