Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
WILLIAM LESS
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
4501 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL
William Robert Less Sr. "Bill ", age 78 of Downers Grove, IL formerly of Wheaton, IL. Beloved husband for 30 years of Barbara J Gaydos-Less nee Drabandt; loving father of the late William Jr. and Sheryl (Gerald) Gammell; step-father of Pam J. (Cindy Komar) Gaydos; caring grandfather of Michael and Shaina; devoted "Papa Bill" to Andrew, Scott, Craig, Madison and Bryce; dear brother-in-law of George (Joanne) Drabandt, Carol (late John) and Judy (Tim) O'Connell; fond uncle of nieces and nephews. Bill was employed with Commonwealth Edison for 30 years and then in Real Estate for 25 years. Visitation will be Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Toon Funeral Home 4920 Main Street Downers Grove, IL 60515. Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 4501 Main Street Downers Grove, IL 60515. Memorials to the Church or American Kidney Fund www.kidney fund.org would be appreciated. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 11, 2019
