Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lieber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William R. Lieber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William R. Lieber Obituary
Ret. CPD and Cook County Sheriff; Devoted husband of Annie, nee Minogue for 37 years; Loving father of the late Kathryn (David Rothal), Daniel CFD (Laura), Thomas CPD (Gina), Elizabeth (Brian Sonne), Heather (Charlie) Shay, and Sean; Proud grandpa of Anneilis, Brittany, Ryan, Alexis, Patrick, Joey, and Eddie; Former husband of Dee Lieber; Beloved brother of Celie (Richard), Terry (Lane), and Marguerite; Cherished uncle and friend to many; Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday 10:00 a.m. Chapel Service at Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Private; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -