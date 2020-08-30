Bill Neikirk, a longtime Washington-based journalist who covered the White House and the economy for the Associated Press and the Chicago Tribune, died August 27 after a long illness. He was 82. Born in Irvine, Kentucky, he joined the AP's Washington Bureau in 1969 after having worked for the wire service in Louisville, Lexington, and Frankfort, Kentucky, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He moved to the Tribune's Washington bureau in 1974. He also served as the newspaper's Washington news editor, and later worked in Chicago as assistant managing editor for financial news. He was a syndicated columnist, and became a frequent guest on CNN and other TV outlets. He also wrote three books-Volcker: Portrait of the Money Man, about the inflation-battling former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Paul A. Volcker; The Work Revolution (written with Gail Garfield Schwartz), which described the impact of the technological revolution on jobs held by low-skilled workers; and The Copperhead Club, a fictional thriller. Mr. Neikirk received numerous awards and honors during his 48-year journalistic career. He won the prestigious Merriman Smith Award in 1995 for his presidential reporting, and the Loeb Award for business writing in 1979, and was a runner-up for a Pulitzer Prize that year for a newspaper series on the impact of world trade. In 2007, he was elected president of the Gridiron Club, a select group of Washington journalists. He is survived by the former Ruth Ann Clary, his wife of 59 years; two sons, John (Lisa) and Greg (Jeannette), a daughter, Christa (Kevin Chang), and two grandchildren, Matthew and Isabella (John). A memorial service will be held as soon as it is feasible. For further information, visit https://adventfuneral.com
. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent to the William R. Neikirk Scholarship Fund, University of Kentucky, at the Gift Receiving Office, 210 Malabu Drive, Suite 200, Lexington, KY 40502, or at https://bit.ly/2xwienB
.