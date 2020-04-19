|
William R. "Coach" Richardson, age 75, formerly of Skokie. Beloved husband of Joan E., nee Tanner; dear father of Sue Ellen (David) Haak and Angelyn (Eric); loving grandfather of Ellie Sue, Ethan, William, and Kayliana; fond brother of Charles (the late Renee) and Shirley (Gary) Steines. Bill graduated from Niles East in 1963, where he competed in football and wrestling. His senior year he was named Most Valuable Football Player. He received a football scholarship to Northeast Missouri State, which is now Truman State. After graduation in 1967, he was thrilled to come back to Skokie and began teaching at Niles North, coaching football and wrestling. In 1971, he transferred to Niles West, where he taught Driver's Education and Physical Education. He was Defensive Coordinator under Mike Basrak and Don Huff. In 1982, Bill became Head Football Coach and remained in that position until his retirement. In 2000, he was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Richardson was a mentor to many coaches, a leader of young men, and a father figure to all. He loved watching his daughters follow in his footsteps: Angie becoming a teacher and Sue Ellen teaching and coaching the New Trier High School Boys Varsity Volleyball Team. Coach Richardson loved people and had many friends. He was an optimist, lighthearted, and non-judgmental man. One of his favorite things was going out for a beer and burger with his coaching staff, former players, and friends and family. A member of Skokie Valley Baptist church, a proud Norwegian, the owner of BJ's Antiques in Evanston, and owner of several apartment buildings, Bill followed his passions. He loved dancing at weddings, and everyone was always happy to spend time with him. He was one of those people others flocked to, and he always made everyone feel special and loved. Since retirement, Bill has spent most of his time at his beloved cabin in Wisconsin, where he has enjoyed hunting and raising beef cattle. He passed away after a long, hard battle with Alzheimer's, surrounded by his family. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, coach, and friend. A virtual Memorial will take place on Sunday, April 19, 2020, on Facebook. Please contact the family for details. Due to these unprecedented times, in lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you pay it forward to someone impacted by Covid-19 with an act of kindness in memory of Bill. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020