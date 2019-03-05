|
age 97 years, resident of Matteson; passed away on March 1, 2019. He is the son of the late Henry and Genevieve nee Absher Rudolph; Beloved husband of 70 years to Virginia nee Holl Rudolph ; Loving father of Mark (Joan), Eric (Elizabeth) and Allan Rudolph; Cherished grandfather of Joseph Rudolph. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephew. William will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. at Hirsch West End Funeral Home, 3501 W. Lincoln Hwy. Matteson, IL, Interment Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery.For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, 708-748 3800 or www.hirschfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019