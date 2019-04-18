William R. Tobey, Jr., who spent his later years working to improve educational and economic opportunities for young people in Illinois and Colorado, died Friday at his home in Chicago. He was 83. Mr. Tobey had a varied business and philanthropic portfolio. A native of Illinois, in 1982 he moved to Los Angeles, where he enjoyed success with the investment bank Drexel Burnham Lambert, helping to finance then-emerging telecommunications and media companies among others. Applying the principles of corporate bond analysis to real estate, he later established a commercial property business in Denver, Colorado with his sister Laura Tobey in the 1990s. With his wife, Anne Coulter Tobey, he moved to Snowmass, Colorado in 2000, although they also continued to maintain an apartment in Chicago. He was particularly drawn to causes that could improve opportunities for disadvantaged young people. He was a donor, fundraiser, and interviewer for the Daniel Murphy Scholarship Fund, which provides four year high school scholarships to Chicago students. He also supported Chicago's innovative BAM program. In Colorado, he led efforts to establish an endowment for the Aspen Community Foundation's pre-collegiate scholarship program, and helped to select recipients. He said he was committed to assisting "those who excel, persist, and accomplish so much," despite their difficult economic circumstances. William Robert Tobey, Jr. was born in 1936 in Highland Park, Illinois. His mother, Alice Channer Tobey, was a homemaker and a Christian Science practitioner. His father, William R. Tobey, was a manufacturer's representative. He grew up in Glencoe, Illinois and attended New Trier High School. He enrolled at Williams College, but graduated from Northwestern University. His first wife, Beverly Nilson Tobey, with whom he had a son, William H. (Elizabeth) Tobey, and a daughter, Ann Tobey (Robert) Rowlands, died in 1992. In addition to his wife, daughter, and son, he is survived by his sister Suzanne Tobey Smart, step-sons David S. Ruder II and John C. (Kate) Ruder, and eight grandchildren. A memorial will be held in Colorado in July. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Daniel Murphy Scholarship Foundation, 309 W. Washington Street, Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60606, dmsf.org, or the PreCollegiate Scholarship Endowment Fund at Aspen Community Foundation, 455 Gold Rivers Court, Suite 515, Basalt, Colorado 81621. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary