1/
William R. Zanko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William, of Carbondale, CO (formerly Niles and Hawthorn Woods, IL), passed away peacefully at home, in hospice care, surrounded by family on November 25, 2020. He was a Korean War Veteran. He was the beloved husband of the late Sheila E. Zanko; loving father of Kathleen A. (James P.) Clausen, and the late Robert W. and Michael J. Zanko; loved grandfather of Jenna L. (Travis E.) Payne, Lauren A., and Michael J. Clausen; loving great-grandfather of Killian A. Payne; dear brother of Lois (late Charles) Broggi and John F. (Marlene) Zanko; and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. A private mass will be held in CO at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Tom's Door, P.O. Box 755, Carbondale, CO 81623 or www.tomsdoor.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved