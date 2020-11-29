William, of Carbondale, CO (formerly Niles and Hawthorn Woods, IL), passed away peacefully at home, in hospice care, surrounded by family on November 25, 2020. He was a Korean War Veteran. He was the beloved husband of the late Sheila E. Zanko; loving father of Kathleen A. (James P.) Clausen, and the late Robert W. and Michael J. Zanko; loved grandfather of Jenna L. (Travis E.) Payne, Lauren A., and Michael J. Clausen; loving great-grandfather of Killian A. Payne; dear brother of Lois (late Charles) Broggi and John F. (Marlene) Zanko; and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. A private mass will be held in CO at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Tom's Door, P.O. Box 755, Carbondale, CO 81623 or www.tomsdoor.com