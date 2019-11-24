|
William R. Maher Jr., 91, of Lombard, IL, formerly of Hot Springs Village, AR, Northbrook, IL and Neenah, WI, at eternal peace on October 31, 2019. Bill's life
as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and friend is to be celebrated as a life fully lived, well-lived and devoted always to God and his son Jesus Christ. After growing up in Park Ridge, IL and attending the University of Notre Dame, Bill joined the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Alaska. Upon return from his service to our country, Bill began a career working for Inmont Printing Ink and met and married the love of his life (Patricia) on June 15, 1957. Bill was a passionate golfer into his 70's and an avid sports fan always cheering on his beloved Irish, Packers and Cubs. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Patricia and sister Mary and is survived by his children Tripp (Lori), Mary (Bob), Molly (Kevin), Tim (Tracy), Mike (Kristi), and Terry (Holly), grandchildren Bobby, Annie (Matt), Molly (Ben), Julia (Ryan), Erin, Billy, Sam, Emily, Mark (Holly), Charlie, Ellie, Harry, Will, Max and Samantha, and great-grandchildren Patrick, Eli, and Jane. A memorial service will be held on January 4, 2020 at 10:30am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1501 S. Main Street; Lombard, IL 60148. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 295 Balearic Road; Hot Springs Village, AR 71909.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2019