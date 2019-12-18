Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Edina Chapel
5000 West 50th Street (at Highway 100)
Edina, MN 55436
(952) 920-3996
William Raymond Swaim


1932 - 2019
William Raymond Swaim Obituary
William Raymond Swaim, M.D., born 7/14/32 in Eveleth, MN, passed away peacefully 12/12/19 at age 87. He will be remembered for his gentle disposition, intellect, and enthusiasm for life. Service to his church was a priority all his life. He was a proud alumnus of Macalester College and Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis. He was an educator, research scientist, entrepreneur, and inventor. He was compassionate, kind, and generous beyond measure. He was a member of the medical faculty at the University of Minnesota where he taught for over 50 years. He was Chief of Hematology and Coagulation Medicine at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis, and clinical pathologist. He was preceded in death by his wife, MaryEllen Dorothy Hegg of blessed memory. He is survived by his children; William (Bonny), Rebecca (Jeff), Steven, M.D. (Jodi), and Paul; grandchildren, Jesse (Rebekah), Gregory (Leah), Betsy, Trevor, Michael, Olivia, and Matthew; and great grandchildren; Henry, Harvey, Elsie, Onni, and Will. He is also survived by his former high school classmate and loving companion for the last 10 years, Shana Lowitz (née Labovitz) and her family. Visitation in Edina MN on 12/21/19. Internment will follow in Duluth MN. Information: Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
