|
|
William (Bill) Richard DeWaal, 90, passed away Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Arlene (Koncevic) DeWaal; his daughters Catherine (Leroy) Mickelsen and Cynthia (late Mark) Rudy; his sons William, Richard, and John (Kimberly). Bill was born in Newark, NJ, and grew up in Chicago, IL. He served in the army and then worked at Washington National Insurance Company in Evanston, IL until he retired after 41 years. Bill served as an elected commissioner of the River Trails Park District in Mt Prospect, IL. A memorial mass service will be held at St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church located at 1321 Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect, IL at 11 am on Friday, August 23rd.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019