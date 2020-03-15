|
|
Kenney II, William Richard, "Bill",May 25, 1962-March 9, 2020. Born and lived his whole life in Chicago, Illinois. Preceded in death by his father, Richard Stuart Kenney, uncles William D Kenney and Arthur J Landwehr II. Survived by his loving mother and strength and stay Ardiss Marie Kenney, sister Patti Kenney (Tom Fraser), brother Jim Kenney (Cynthia Figueroa), nieces and nephews Jon Fraser (Lisa Derrington-Fraser), Emily Fraser (Rob Morrison), Michael Kenney, Dana Kenney (Derek Louis), Erica Kenney (Eric Larson Kimbrow Jr), and Vanessa Kenney, and step-nieces Lauren and Annabel Calhoun. He was a journeyman electrician for 30 years with IBEW local 134. Bill had a great love of nature. He planted trees and wildflowers by the family cottage and fed the birds and deer. He had an extensive collection of wildlife art including natural wood carvings of American birds. He loved to fish and release. Bill loved music and had an extensive collection of albums from a wide variety of genres. Through the years he had many pets including a cat, dog, alligator, piranha, two turtles, gerbils, parakeets, and a lovely large fish tank. He was a courageous fighter for many decades of the challenges presented by juvenile diabetes and his dual kidney/pancreas transplant. A great example to others facing difficult issues and never giving up. He researched everything and on many occasions knew as much or more than his care givers. He was friendly, kind and liked people. Memorial visitation 9am-11am on Saturday, March 21 st at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL; memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 11:00 am. Family requests donations in lieu of flowers to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation2
Info 773-783-7700 or www.andrewmcgann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020