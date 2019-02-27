|
William "Bill" Richard Twohig, Jr., 66, of Plainfield, IL, devoted husband of Bonnie and father to Katie, passed away at his home on February 25, 2019, after a brave battle with liver cancer. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 2:00 PM-8:00 PM at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2220 Lisson Road, Naperville, with Father Scott Huggins officiating. Interment will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery, Oswego. A funeral luncheon will follow in the lower level of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019