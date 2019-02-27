Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
2220 Lisson Road
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Twohig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Richard "Bill" Twohig Jr.


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Richard "Bill" Twohig Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Richard Twohig, Jr., 66, of Plainfield, IL, devoted husband of Bonnie and father to Katie, passed away at his home on February 25, 2019, after a brave battle with liver cancer. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 2:00 PM-8:00 PM at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2220 Lisson Road, Naperville, with Father Scott Huggins officiating. Interment will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery, Oswego. A funeral luncheon will follow in the lower level of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Download Now