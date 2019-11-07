|
|
William Richards Kindig passed peacefully in his Northbrook home November 1st, 2019. Son of the late William D. Kindig and Jayne Richards Kindig of Evanston, IL. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara (Upsal) Kindig of 53 years in 2011. Loving father of Debbie (Keith)Van Heck of Wilmette, IL, Nancy (Casey) Dankle of Champaign, IL, and Stephanie (Dan) McGuire of Northfield, IL. Dear brother of Phoebe Dianne John of Canton, Ohio. Proud grandfather of Kyle (Amanda) Van Heck, Brian (Emma) Van Heck, Amanda (Nate) Widing, Mackenzie Dankle (fiancé Alec Gillespie), Jesse Dankle, Charlotte McGuire and Dylan McGuire. Great grandfather of Blakely and Sawyer Van Heck. He is also survived by his loving companion and travel partner of 6years, Dede McKnight. Dick was a great friend to many and loved by all who knew him. He graduated with a B.A in Economics and Geology from Depauw University in Greencastle Indiana. Upon graduation he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the United States Air Force. He attended accounting and finance school at Sheppard Air Force base and was stationed at Elmendorf A.F Base in Anchorage Alaska. After leaving the Air Force Dick was recruited by Irving B. Harris to join Harris Associates as a C.F.A where he had a successful career for 33 years. He later came out of retirement to join Keeley Asset Management as a Vice President. He was a practical joker who will be remembered for his sense of humor, and love for his family & friends. Dick was a generous giver of his time. He taught Sunday school at the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston. He was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan and volunteered coaching pee wee Hockey in Winnetka, Illinois. He loved and stayed connected with his classmates from grade school through high school at ETHS where he played football and baseball. He was an Active alumni donor of Depauw and cherished his brothers of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity throughout his life. Recently he enjoyed attending his grandson Dylan's football and baseball games at New Trier and traveled to many of his granddaughter Charlotte's LaCrosse games at Marquette University. He was a devoted family man of honesty and integrity who lived life to the fullest. Visitation Saturday November 9, 2019 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at The First Presbyterian Church of Wilmette, 600 9th Street, Wilmette, IL 60091. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Depauw University Posse foundation: https://www.possefoundation.org/partner-with-us/donate or The First Presbyterian Church of Wilmette, 600 9th St, Wilmette, IL 60091. Info: wwwdonnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019