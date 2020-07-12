William Robert (Bill) Borghoff, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side July 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife Barbara. They celebrated their 60th anniversary in June. He is also survived by his sons William, Jr. (Deborah), Douglas (Catherine), and Kent (Laura Monahan); Grandsons William Ill, Ryan (Jamie), and John; Great Granddaughter Layla; and his sister Marilyn (Randall) Niehoff. He is preceded in death by his parents Russell and Grace Borghoff. Bill graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. He served as an officer in the Army in 1961and 62. After 25 years in product integrity and development with International Harvester Company, he moved on to consult in the areas of agricultural and construction equipment safety. He was a member of several national societies related to his profession. Bill was active in various organizations of farm equipment preservation. He was a volunteer and Trustee of the Friends of Danada with responsibilities for the Danada Model Farm, providing education and agricultural experience to many children in DuPage County. Bill's hobbies and interests in antique tractor collection and restoration as well as model railroading were enjoyed and passed on to his sons and grandsons. Bill and Barbara were active members of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Naperville for 57 years. They moved to Luther Village in Arlington Heights in 2016. Services will be private. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Lutheran Life Communities Foundation, 3150 Salt Creek Lane, Arlington Heights IL 60005. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
or (847) 253-0168.