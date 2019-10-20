|
William "Bill" Robert Epcke, Sr., age 82, of Wilmette, Illinois. Beloved husband of Joanne Epcke nee Parker; loving father of William R., Jr. (Judith) Epcke and Bradford P. (Karen) Epcke; proud grandfather of Lauren and Mitchell Epcke. A celebration of Bill's life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the Party Room, 1500 Sheridan Road, Wilmette, Illinois 60091. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to – Chicago, 2211 N Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60707. Funeral info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019