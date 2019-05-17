|
|
Age 93, WW II Army veteran, POW from the Battle of the Bulge passed away peacefully this week. Born in Chicago, raised his children in Evergreen Park before moving to Orland Park. Beloved husband of the late June (nee Hermanson), loving father of the late Jeff and Doug, surviving children Karen and Scott (Sylvia) and loving grandfather to many. Fond friend to many at the Willowbrook dance hall. Family and friends to gather Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Julie Billiart Church, 7399 W. 159th Street, Tinley Park for Memorial Visitation 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass, 10:00 a.m. Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Ave., Roseville, MN 55113, https://salvationarmynorth.org/ways-to-give/monetary-gifts/ would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019