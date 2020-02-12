Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Winters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Russell Winters


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Russell Winters Obituary
William Russell Winters, age 74, of Park City, Illinois passed away on Sunday February 9, 2020. William was born August 28, 1945 in Evanston, IL. Russell is survived by two sons, Christopher (Karen) Winters and Bradley (Melissa) Winters; grandchildren, Garrett, Phoebe, Paige and Zander; sisters, Joan Burrows, Diane Rudolph and Terry Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Russell will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL 60031. Burial will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marsh Funeral Home
Download Now