William Russell Winters, age 74, of Park City, Illinois passed away on Sunday February 9, 2020. William was born August 28, 1945 in Evanston, IL. Russell is survived by two sons, Christopher (Karen) Winters and Bradley (Melissa) Winters; grandchildren, Garrett, Phoebe, Paige and Zander; sisters, Joan Burrows, Diane Rudolph and Terry Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Russell will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL 60031. Burial will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020