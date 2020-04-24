|
William S. Kampic, of Oak Lawn, passed away Sunday April 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Donna Kampic, father of Amanda (William) Bartgen and Rebecca (Thomas) Kampic, and Grandfather of Nolan Bartgen. Son of Laverne Kampic-Welcher and the late Willis Kampic, brother of Cindy (Marty) Siegel, Andrea (Brian) Kampic, and Lorelei (Patrick) Flowers, Uncle and Brother-in-law to many. Bill was a family man and was loved dearly by many. He enjoyed the simple things in life and found nature to be his place of peace. He lived for his three Dachshunds, Bella, Penny and Max, and looked forward to springtime when flower-planting season began. Bill will be greatly missed by his family and friends. All Services private. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2020