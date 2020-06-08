William S. Levin, PhD, age 71. Beloved husband of Beth Levin nee Mayer. Loving father of Annie, Susan (David), and Tom (Molly). Dear grandfather of Eli and Henry. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Funeral service will be livestreamed. Shiva will be social-distanced. To attend the online funeral service and for shiva details, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.