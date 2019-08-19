|
William S. Turf, 92, beloved husband of the late Rita; loving father of Robert (the late Barbara) Turf and the late Leslie Eckerling; cherished and treasured grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many. William was a proud United States Navy Veteran, serving in WWII. Memorial Service Wednesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Private at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.aspca.org. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 19, 2019