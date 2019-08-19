Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Turf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William S. Turf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William S. Turf Obituary
William S. Turf, 92, beloved husband of the late Rita; loving father of Robert (the late Barbara) Turf and the late Leslie Eckerling; cherished and treasured grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many. William was a proud United States Navy Veteran, serving in WWII. Memorial Service Wednesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Private at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, www.aspca.org. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now