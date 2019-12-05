|
William (Bill) Scheirich passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Nov 23, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved son of the late John Scheirich and Rose Fagiano. Devoted husband of 54 years to Mary. Father to John (Georgeann), Tina, and Michael (Sherri). Grandfather of Christopher, Dylan, Nicole, Madison, and Samantha. Brother-in-law to Irene Vilc. Nephew, Uncle and Cousin of many. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, December 7th from 3-9 at the Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd) For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019