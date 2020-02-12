Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
William Schuman, 81. Beloved husband for 52 years of Karen, nee Lackner; devoted father of Stacey (Rob) Lutherus; caring son of the late Ruth Lee Schuman; loving brother of the late Phillip Schuman; cherished uncle of Arden Joy; treasured cousin of many. William was an Airborne Ranger in the 101st Airborne Division during the Korean War. He was known for his kindness and compassion- to people he met, strangers, but most especially his family. He had a great sense of humor, was very intelligent and a life-long learner. He will be deeply missed. Funeral service Friday, Feb. 14, 12 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020
