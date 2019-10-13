Home

St. Giles Church
1045 Columbian Ave
Oak Park, IL 60302
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Giles Church
1045 N. Columbian
Oak Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Giles Church
1045 N. Columbian
Oak Park, IL
William "Billy" Spagnola; Beloved husband of Sylvia nee: Di Benedetto; Devoted father of Christopher (Mary) and the late Michael; Dear grandfather of Christine, Adrianna, Anelisa, Harrison and Jackson; Fond brother of Josephine Spagnola, Philip (Rosalie) Spagnola and the late Marion (the late Anthony) Gianpetro; Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, October 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at St. Giles Church, 1045 N. Columbian, Oak Park followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please omit flowers.

Arrangement by Ralph Massey Funeral Director

For info 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
