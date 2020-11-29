1/1
Colonel (Retired) William Staehle III
Colonel William Staehle III, USA Retired, born on September 19, 1934 to the late William Jr. and Agnes (Komatz) Staehle, passed away at age 86 on November 20, 2020 in Fayetteville, NC.

He grew up in Illinois, was an Evans Scholar, attended Northwestern University where received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1958. He won an army scholarship and was a 2LT on active duty during his senior year of dental school. Col. Staehle's assignments took him all over the world and after 30 years of distinguished military service he retired with his wife to Fayetteville, NC.

A graveside service will be held at 10AM on Wed. December 2, 2020 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Services entrusted to Rogers & Breece Funeral Home.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery
