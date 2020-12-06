William Stephen "Will" Frieske, aged 36, left our world peacefully, on November 19, 2020, surrounded his family. Will was the beloved son of Francine (née Lorance) and William Frieske. He was the devoted, caring brother of Alexander Frieske. He was the much-loved grandson of Florence (and the late Luther) Lorance as well as Herman (Beatrice) Frieske, and the late Patricia Ruhling Frieske. He was the dedicated boyfriend of Sarah Johnson. Will was also admired and loved by myriad cousins, aunts, uncles, and others in his family and amongst all of the friends he met in his lifetime. He will be missed by all, including his loyal canine, Klyde. Will battled cancer valiantly, with grace and dignity, for nearly 17 years, showing time and again immense strength, courage, determination, and heart. His indominable spirit will live on as his legacy, along with the countless memories held by all who knew him. A memorial service celebrating Will's life will be planned (Spring 2021). For Info: 708-636-5500.