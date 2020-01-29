|
WILLIAM (BILL) SWANSON AGE 77 of Westmont, IL. Beloved son of the late Elmer Raymond and the late Lillian Marie Vrba Swanson; loving brother of Richard (Ann) Swanson and the late Ione Swanson; caring uncle of Jeff (Lisa) Swanson and Kristen (Joe) Ziaja; dear great uncle of Cailla, Jeffrey Jr., Nicholas and Benjamin Swanson, also Austin and Christian Ziaja. Visitation will be Thursday January 30, 2020 from 3-8 PM at Toon Funeral Home 109 N. Cass Avenue Westmont, IL Funeral Services Friday 9:30 AM from the Funeral Home to Holy Trinity Catholic Church 111 S. Cass Avenue Westmont, Mass 10 AM. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien IL. Memorials to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org would be appreciated. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-2262.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020