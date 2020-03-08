|
|
William "Bill" Swier, age 69. Beloved husband of Marge Swier nee Cokinos; loving father of Mike Swier and Jenni (Randy) Harris; cherished grandfather of Angela Rose Harris; dear brother of Ron (Gayle) Swier, Diane Swier (Barbara Klauke) and Tom (Jan) Swier; fond uncle of Rob and Tim Swier; son-in-law of Marge Cokinos. Visitation Monday March 9, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Tuesday March 10, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd (Rt 58) and Meier Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to or Boys Town. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020