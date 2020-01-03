Home

William T. Doyle Obituary
William T. Doyle, 82, United States Marine Corps veteran and Retired Chicago Police Department Sergeant, of Norwood Park and formerly of the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Chicago's South Side at rest January 1, 2020. Longtime companion of Mary Curley and family. Loving father of Patrick (Kimberley O'Connell), Brian (Katherine), and Michael (Denise). Cherished grandpa of Jack W., Keara V. (Andrew) Champigny, Connor P., and Finn M. Dear brother of Mary Jane (the late Edward) Kyle, the late Richard (Jeanne) and Shirley (the late Herb) Albion. Fond uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Founding member of Chicago Police Marines. Visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:30am to 3:30pm at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy.Park Ridge, IL 60068. (847-685-1002)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020
