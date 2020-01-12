|
William T. Doyle, aged 96 of Naperville, formerly of Sturgis, MI, and Chicago, IL passed away Dec. 30, 2019. He was born Mar. 7, 1923 in Chicago to his late parents, William and Bertha Doyle. Beloved husband of 73 years to the late Helen W. Doyle. He is survived by his 7 children, William (Janet) Doyle, Sharon (John) Cerovski, Larry (Jane) Doyle, Denise (Peter) Illing, Joan (Bill) Foley, Tim (Megan) Doyle and Colleen (Kevin) Lenhard. Adored Grandfather of 18 and 4 great-grandchildren. His two sisters also preceded him in death. He graduated from St. Rita High School in 1941. The school had a profound impact on his life, and he remained an active alumnus, as well as a major donor. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1990 and awarded the Crest of St. Augustine in 2013. Doyle Stadium at St. Rita honors his impact on the school. He briefly attended Chicago Teachers College but left to enlist in the Army. He became a paratrooper and ultimately a 2nd Lieutenant in the 82nd Airborne Division serving in Germany and Poland during the Occupation after WWII. Upon his discharge he began his lifelong career as an entrepreneur starting with a tavern and progressing into grocery stores, a dry cleaner and eventually becoming a successful banker. Seeing a new opportunity, he purchased a bank in Sturgis Michigan and relocated his family there in 1967. In 1976, Bill also invested in the Campbell and Fetter Bank in Kendallville, Indiana. The family is still involved with Campbell and Fetter. After retiring, he and Helen enjoyed many wonderful years in Palm City, Florida. They made their final move in 2009 when they joined the senior community of Monarch Landing in Naperville, IL. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL 60563. Visitation from 10-11 AM followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. In accordance with his wishes, his body has been donated to the Anatomical Gift Association. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: The Sturgis Area Community Foundation, William and Helen Doyle Fund, 310 N. Franks Ave, Sturgis MI 49091; 269-659-8508 or St. Rita High School Endowment Fund, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60620. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 Mill St. Naperville IL 60540. Info: 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020