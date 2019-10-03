Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Francis Xavier Church
524 Ninth Street
Wilmette, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Francis Xavier Church
524 Ninth Street
Wilmette, IL
View Map
William T. Geary Obituary
William T. Geary, 82, of Winnetka passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. Bill was a graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep ('54) and the University of Notre Dame ('58). After graduation, he served as an officer in the U.S. Navy at Pearl Harbor. Upon returning to Chicago, he joined IBM and began his career in the computer industry.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Margaret L. and his brother Jack. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy (nee Grummell), and their children, Bill Jr. (Patty), Kevin (Lori) and Kathleen (John) Vitanovec, as well as 8 grandchildren and sister Jean (Paul) Kennedy.

Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Church, 524 Ninth Street, Wilmette, IL 60091

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Shore Senior Center's, House of Welcome, Memory Care, 161 Northfield Rd., Northfield, IL 60093.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 3, 2019
