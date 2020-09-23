William T. "Billy" Glynn, age 61, of Chicago. Longtime resident of Misericordia Home. Beloved son of the late Mary Ellen and William P. Glynn, and step-son of Marilyn Waldron-Glynn. Loving brother of Mary Christina (Andrew) Wojciechowski, Dr. Loretto (Thomas Bicek) Glynn, Edward Francis (Sinead Delaney) Glynn, and the late Mary Frances Glynn. Fond uncle of Ryan and Anneliese Wojciechowski, and Joseph and Michael Bicek. Loving step-brother, step-uncle, and friend of many. To honor Billy's memory, you are welcome to wear his favorite color purple, or your favorite Chicago sports team attire to his visitation. Visitation, Sunday, September 27th, 3PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Funeral Mass held privately at Holy Child Jesus Parish at St Margaret Mary Church. Interment private at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Misericordia Home, 6300 N Ridge Road, Chicago, or https://www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online/
. Funeral Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com