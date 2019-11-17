|
|
William T. Hazlehurst (Bill), 71, of Sarasota, Florida, passed peacefully on November 14, 2019. Bill married the love of his life Barbara Powers in 1974 and was a loving father of their daughters, Kelly (Andrew) Phillips and Shannon (Rick) Rivero; cherished and proud Papa of William, Riley, Charles, and Payton. Loving son of Edward (Helen) and the late Elizabeth Hazlehurst; dear brother of Edward Jr., Kim, Katherine and Harry.
Bill was co-founder of William R. Powers Advertising. He also served as past President of Biltmore Country Club, Board member of The Founders Club and Elgin Academy. He was known for his quick humor, love of golf and fishing and being the first to leave the dinner table. Visitation Saturday, November 23rd, the Presbyterian Church of Barrington, located at 6 Brinker Rd, Barrington, IL. Visitation begins at 9 AM till the service begins at 10:30 AM. Donations to Elgin Academy https://www.elginacademy.org/ or JDRF www.jdrf.org/sewi/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019