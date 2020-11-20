William T. "Bill" Jagiello, age 86, a 15-year resident of Plainfield, IL, formerly of Chicago and Cicero, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home. He was born August 6, 1934 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved husband of the late Bonnie Jagiello (nee Benes), whom he married April 15, 1967 and who preceded him in death on October 6, 2002, loving father of Todd W. Jagiello of Plainfield and Ryan T. Jagiello of Chicago, devoted son of the late Martin and Sophia Jagiello, dear brother of LaVerne (the late Paul) Pasko of Des Plaines, IL, Shirley (Bill) Bartodziej of Minneapolis, MN and the late Virginia (the late Vito) Rocus, brother-in-law of Barbara (Dale) Slater of Lemont, IL, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Bill grew up on Chicago's South Side in the Bridgeport neighborhood, attended St. Barbara Grade School and was a graduate of Tilden High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959, stationed in Germany and later worked as a photographer for many years. Jiggy (as Bill was affectionately called by family and friends) enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.
Visitation Sunday, November 22, 2020, 2:00-6:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL. Current health guidelines state that no more than 10 individuals at a time may pay their respects to the family, and guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing procedures.
Services will begin Monday, November 23, 10:00 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield.
Interment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to: American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, 1-800-227-2345, https://www.cancer.org/
