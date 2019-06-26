|
age 61. Beloved husband of 32 years to Kathleen (nee Lockwood); loving father of Ryan (Caitlin) Julian; cherished grandfather of Isabelle; dear brother of Jack Julian, Terry (Pam) Julian, Tracy (the late Paul) Julian and Tom (Colleen) Julian; fond uncle of many. Bill retired as an operating engineer with the City of Chicago after 32 years. Visitation Thursday 3-9pm at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Road. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 7000, Albert, MN 56007-8001 or at For more information please visit www.andrewmcgann.com or call 773-783-7700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 26, 2019