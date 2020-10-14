1/1
William T. Sha
William T. Sha, 92, passed away on October 7, 2020 with his wife of 63 years, Joanne, at his side. William led a remarkable life across two continents. He emigrated from China in 1953 to pursue his goal of higher education. He received his PhD from Columbia University. He lived the American dream and achieved scientific success. For many years he led a group at Argonne National Laboratory that pioneered computational methods in multiphase flow critical for the safe operation of nuclear reactors. William is survived by his wife, Joanne; his three children Andrea (Greg) Hunt, Beverly (Tom Liao), and Bill (Shawna Suzuki); and his three grandchildren (Grace, Sam, and Walter). Services will be privately held on October 17, 2020 at Concordia Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home in Elmhurst, www.PedersenRyberg.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Service
Concordia Cemetery
