|
|
William (Bill) T. Snyder, age 89, passed away peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born February 25, 1930 to David and Eula ((Hopson) Snyder, Wyandotte, MI. He was proud Veteran of US Naval Reserve. Bill is survived by his wife, Shirley (Waddell), of 68 years, their 3 children Cindy (Doug) Swindells, Laurie (Jerry) Zibton, and Craig (Debbie) Snyder, 7 grandchildren Jon, Scott (Karen), Daniel, Nicole (Greg), Kyle, Kelly (Clint), and Ashley (Mike) and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Unik, and granddaughter Loren Snyder. A Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Trinity Episcapol Church, 130 N. West St., Wheaton, IL followed by reception at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to chadscoalition.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019