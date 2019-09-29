|
William (Bill) T. Sorensen, age 99, dearly beloved best friend and husband of the late Dorothy G., nee Glon. Loving father of Wayne (Florence Ann), Susan (Jack Hempstead), William (Nona) and Dr. Robert (Anne) Sorensen. Dear grandfather of Michael, David, Francis, Chrissy, Kim, Kellen, Katherine Anne, and Madeline Rose Sorensen, Jack, Christopher and Adam Hempstead; great grandfather of Katherine, Charlotte and the late Connor Sorensen, Libby, Julia and Frankie Sorensen and Christopher Hempstead. Bill proudly served his country in WW2 and was a veteran of the United States Army Air Force. After returning from the war he became an avid fisherman. He instilled that same passion in his wife, children and grandchildren. Among his many accomplishments were opening his own graphic arts business, Sorensen Studios and raising 4 children. Bill and Dorothy were active members of Queen of All Saints Basilica Church and served on the committee to raise funds to build the Basilica. He loved doing crossword puzzles, reading, smoking cigars and an occasional game of golf with friends. A devoted Cubs fan, he felt blessed to see them win the World Series in 2016. In lieu of flowers, smoke a cigar, catch a fish, or raise a glass in his honor. Friends and family will meet Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash, Chicago IL 60646 for visitation from 9:30am until time of Mass at 10:00am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For more information please call 773-736-3833 or visit William's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019