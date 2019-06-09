William T. Steed, peacefully passed away on June 7, 2019, after a brief illness. He is survived by his beloved partner in crime and best sidekick, Janice Marino, and his children, Colleen (Artis), Katie (Ray) Bikulcius, and John (Kerry). He was the adored Papa of Jessica, Jordyn, Daelyn, Erin, William, Finley, Shannon, and Tatum, and blessed to be a great grandfather to Enzo. Bill was a devoted son to the late John "Bud" and the late Helen, and brother to Maureen Ryan, Peggy (Pat) Biedron and his favorite "little" brother, Jack (Kathleen). Cherished nephew of the late LaVerne and late George Davidson. Lifelong best friend to Michael (Darlene) McNulty. Bill was a very proud Army Veteran, who served in the Vietnam War, 101st Airborne, and Carpenters Union Local 13. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to in Bill's name would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary