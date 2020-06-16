William Theodore Ferngren
Bill Ferngren passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family after a long, valiantly fought battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Bill was born and raised on the Southside of Chicago, graduated from Fenger High School in 1960, and went to work for Illinois Bell before marrying the love of his life, Rose, on April 11, 1964.



Bill and Rose moved from Roseland, Illinois to Valparaiso in 1974, where they raised their four children: Andrea, Audrey, Bill, and Amy.



While working his way up thru the ranks with Illinois Bell, he was always a very dedicated and loving husband and father involved in all aspects of their lives.



So well liked by all (people and animals alike), Bill was extremely social; he never met a stranger, had a fantastic sense of humor, and lived life to the fullest. He loved beer, golf, Chicago sports, music, the casino, and cars.



Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rose, their children: Andrea, Audrey (Jason), Bill (Lori), and Amy (Matt), and 6 grandchildren: Alexis, Emma, Logan, Aleah, Will, and Trevor.



He will be missed more than words can say, he was a gift. In honor of you Dad: "Hey whaddaya say?"



There are no services scheduled at this time; in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to the Parkinson's Foundation. https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/SPageNavigator/2017_donate_form_2.html

To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
