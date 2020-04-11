|
|
William (Bill) Downing, of Crest Hill, Illinois, died peacefully on April 6, 2020. He was born October 24, 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Don and Billie (Jones) Downing. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Kay) Morrison; children: David Budwit, Bill Downing (Jacqui), Diane Budwit, Laura Ann Deutscher (Layne), Jane Seymour (Stan) and Kathleen Downing.
Bill was full of love, an avid fisherman and a proud veteran who served in the United States Navy.
A celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled when it is safe for family and friends to gather. In place of flowers, donations may be made to the , or the Joliet Area Community Hospice at www.joliethospice.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2020