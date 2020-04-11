Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Downing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas Downing


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Thomas Downing Obituary
William (Bill) Downing, of Crest Hill, Illinois, died peacefully on April 6, 2020. He was born October 24, 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Don and Billie (Jones) Downing. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Kay) Morrison; children: David Budwit, Bill Downing (Jacqui), Diane Budwit, Laura Ann Deutscher (Layne), Jane Seymour (Stan) and Kathleen Downing.

Bill was full of love, an avid fisherman and a proud veteran who served in the United States Navy.

A celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled when it is safe for family and friends to gather. In place of flowers, donations may be made to the , or the Joliet Area Community Hospice at www.joliethospice.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -