William Thomas Osmanski
1949 - 2020
William Thomas Osmanski Jr. age 70 of Des Plaines, Illinois for 35 years, passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2020. Beloved husband for 34 years of Karen (nee Karijolich). Loving father of William Thomas III (Gina) Osmanski and Kevin Joseph (Maria) Osmanski. Dear brother of Katie, Steven, Robert, and the late Mary and John Osmanski. Bill's biggest joy in life was to spend time with his 2 boys, coaching them in Park District baseball from the age of 5 thru high school. He never missed a game cheering them on in every seasonal sport they played. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends grilling hamburgers at home or competing for the longest drive on the golf course. Bill was a lifelong Chicago sports enthusiast. His support for the Chicago Bears, Black Hawks and Cubs never waivered. His family will miss his devotion to them and love of them. His dry sense of humor kept everyone on their toes. Bill fought a difficult fight beginning in November 2019 with esophageal cancer. He courageously battled the disease with the support of his wife Karen and sons, Wil and Kevin by his side. Bill decided to give up his fight and passed peacefully 6 days later at home with his wife by his side. A family Celebration of Life for William will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in William's name to the charity of your choice or The American Cancer Society. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For information please call the funeral home at (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
June 11, 2020
ill was like a brother from a different mother. I loved him deeply asA deep friend and husband to one of my best friends I will miss him every day and Im glad that he is at peace and he has no more pain you should be comforted by the happy thoughts and experiences you all had with Bill. My deepest condolences, Janine
Janine Ratcliffe
Friend
June 11, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 14, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
