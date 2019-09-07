Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William Thomas Richards, 78, passed away on September 3, 2019. Beloved husband to Karen Richards, née Wigg of 57 years, loving father of Christine and William Jr., adoring uncle to Kate Richards (Adam Barker) and Olivia Richards and great uncle to Miles and William Barker. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Martha Richards, his brother Ronald and sister Mary Ann Richards. A memorial service will be held on September 13, 2019 from 3-9pm at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N Western Ave, Chicago IL 60625. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Misericordia Home. For more information please contact Drake and Son Funeral Home at 773-561-6874.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
