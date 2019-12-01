|
William "Bill" T. Tietz, age 83, of Oak Brook. Beloved husband of Janet "Lyn" Tietz, nee Klecka; loving father of Marcy Wood, and Paul Thomas; grandfather of Madeline, Ian, and Gillian; fond brother of the late Robert (Elaine) Tietz. Bill loved tennis, cars, dogs, bowling, therapeutic boxing, and especially his grandchildren. He was a member and volunteer of Ascension of Our Lord Church. Bill was a volunteer at Hinsdale and West Suburban Humane Society for many years.
Memorial visitation Friday Dec. 6, 3-6 PM at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. S. of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, Dec. 7, 10:45 AM for a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1S314 Summit Ave, Oakbrook Terrace. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 are appreciated. funeral info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019