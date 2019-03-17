Bill Townsley passed away peacefully in the presence of his family in Glenview, Illinois on March 3rd, 2019; he was 82 years old. Bill was born in Peoria, Illinois on November 25, 1936. After graduating Kincaid High School, Bill worked through a series of odd jobs until he started his own residential construction business with a small loan. He built many homes in the then new subdivisions around the Taylorville area. He later worked as a consultant to the State of Illinois in the area of property valuation. In 1974 Bill assumed the position of Chief, Office of Financial Affairs -Department of Government Affairs of the State of Illinois where he authored the 'Illinois Real Property Appraisal Manual.' Bill was later appointed Chief of Real Estate of the Cook County Assessor's Office where he authored the 'Cook County Appraisal Manual'. In 1977, Bill founded Real Estate Analysis Corporation, a Chicago real estate valuation and consulting firm with national scope. Bill is survived by his children Beth Townsley, Jane Townsley and Will (Jennifer) Townsley; his siblings Sue Paso, Rose M. Weistart, Joanne (Tracy) Trelz; his grandchildren Sophia Barnes, Daphne Barnes, Jonah Townsley and Lilah Townsley; and his nieces, nephews, and their children: John (Susan) Townsley (Steven, Emily), Annette (Martin) Wolfe (Rachel, Eric) Robert (Phoebe) Pantages (Haven and Ever), Jennifer Trelz, and Lindsey Trelz. Bill is preceded in death by his mother Lena (Poletti) Kastelic and his younger brother John Townsley. Interment private. An informal reception will be held on March 23 at 3pm in Kincaid. Call 217-820-4462 for reception information. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook, IL 60062 in Bill's honor. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary