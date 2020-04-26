|
|
William Twyman, age 14, of Wilmette, passed away on April 24, 2020. Beloved son of Scott and the late Kristine Twyman. Loving brother of Matthew Twyman. Fond grandson of Mary and the late Elmer Neuhoff and the late Marianne Twyman. Survived by caring stepmother Melissa Twyman and stepbrothers, Leo Strauss and Eli Strauss. Will loved his cats Frost and Snow, was a connoisseur of mac & cheese, and never met a video game he could not master.
Due to the limitations and restrictions of Covid-19 a memorial service will take place at a later date. Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, 1801 Willamette Street, Suite 200, Eugene, Oregon 97401.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020