William U Rizzetto, 82, born and raised in Chicago IL, passed away August 18, 2020. Known also as, Bob, Harsh, or Bill. A Marine Corp Veteran, 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus and a Secular Franciscan.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara (1994) and Judith. Loving father of Michael (Patti) Rizzetto, Debra (Jerry) Japczyk, and Reena (Cory) Romzo. Cherished Grandfather to Justin, James, Nicole, Kimberly, Samantha, John, Tyler, Alyssa, and 3 Great Grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday August 25th from 4 to 9PM at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Rd, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Wednesday, 9AM followed by 10AM mass at St. Matthew's Church, 1001 E. Schaumburg Rd, Schaumburg. Entombment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Heart Association
. For more info 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com