Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc
2800 Burton St Se
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 940-3022
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc
2800 Burton St Se
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc
2800 Burton St Se
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church
Grand Rapids, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Venema
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. William Venema Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. William Venema Jr. Obituary
Dr. William Venema, Jr., age 87, formerly of Oak Brook, IL, passed away in Grand Rapids, Michigan on October 28, 2019. He had a dental practice first in Oak Park and then in Western Springs, IL for 40 years. Dr. Venema spent two years in the navy in California. He is survived by his wife Lois, of 67 years. Also by their daughters, Susan Potter (Dennis), Carol Buist (Robert), and Mary Kaszuba (Tom), grandchildren Jennifer Huizinga (Dave), Eric Buist (Kendra) and Dr. Megan Everson (Josh), 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on November 9 at 11 am at LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Visitation will be on November 8 from 3-5 pm and 6-8 pm at Zaagman Memorial Chapel in Grand Rapids, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to World Renew and Back to God Ministries International.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -