Dr. William Venema, Jr., age 87, formerly of Oak Brook, IL, passed away in Grand Rapids, Michigan on October 28, 2019. He had a dental practice first in Oak Park and then in Western Springs, IL for 40 years. Dr. Venema spent two years in the navy in California. He is survived by his wife Lois, of 67 years. Also by their daughters, Susan Potter (Dennis), Carol Buist (Robert), and Mary Kaszuba (Tom), grandchildren Jennifer Huizinga (Dave), Eric Buist (Kendra) and Dr. Megan Everson (Josh), 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on November 9 at 11 am at LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Visitation will be on November 8 from 3-5 pm and 6-8 pm at Zaagman Memorial Chapel in Grand Rapids, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to World Renew and Back to God Ministries International.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019