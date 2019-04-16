Chicago Tribune Obituaries
WIlliam W. Brandfon Obituary
William W. Brandfon, Age 93. Navy WWII Veteran. Beloved husband of Lillian for nearly 68 years. Loving father of Ellen Reich, Frances (Michael) McTague, Margery (Stephen) Myers, and Michael (Sara) Brandfon. Cherished grandfather of Sheryl Reich (fiancé Ketan Verma), Lauren McTague, Anna Murray, Jennifer McTague, Scott Myers, Jack Myers, Sophie Brandfon, and Abigail Brandfon. Dear brother of Winifred (Edwin) Joseph and Robert Brandfon (Barbara Fierer). Devoted uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Service Wednesday 1PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.), Buffalo Grove. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019
