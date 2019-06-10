|
|
William W. Siemann, age 84 of Naperville for 25 years, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born March 10, 1935 in Chicago to his loving late parents, William and Margaret Siemann. Cherished husband of Constance "Connie" Siemann, nee Rossetti, wedded September 29, 1956. Beloved father of Michael (Georgia) Siemann of Naperville, Steven (Amy) Siemann of North Aurora, IL and Robert (Jennifer) Siemann of Naperville. Dearest grandfather of Amanda (Brian) McClernand, Christopher (Katie) Siemann, Kayla, Colleen and Avery Siemann, Eric and Haley Siemann, Kaitlyn and the late Brianna Sharp. Brother-in-law of Conrad (Gerrie) Rossetti of Eighty Four, PA. Uncle of Cathy, David, Christine, and the late Karen. Bill retired 25 years ago from the Graphic Arts industry. He was an avid fisherman and life-long White Sox season ticket holder. Memorials: . Visitation: Thursday, June 13th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, June 14th 11 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment to follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. Info: 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019