Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for William Siemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William W. "Bill" Siemann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William W. "Bill" Siemann Obituary
William W. Siemann, age 84 of Naperville for 25 years, formerly of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born March 10, 1935 in Chicago to his loving late parents, William and Margaret Siemann. Cherished husband of Constance "Connie" Siemann, nee Rossetti, wedded September 29, 1956. Beloved father of Michael (Georgia) Siemann of Naperville, Steven (Amy) Siemann of North Aurora, IL and Robert (Jennifer) Siemann of Naperville. Dearest grandfather of Amanda (Brian) McClernand, Christopher (Katie) Siemann, Kayla, Colleen and Avery Siemann, Eric and Haley Siemann, Kaitlyn and the late Brianna Sharp. Brother-in-law of Conrad (Gerrie) Rossetti of Eighty Four, PA. Uncle of Cathy, David, Christine, and the late Karen. Bill retired 25 years ago from the Graphic Arts industry. He was an avid fisherman and life-long White Sox season ticket holder. Memorials: . Visitation: Thursday, June 13th 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, June 14th 11 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540. Interment to follow at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. Info: 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now